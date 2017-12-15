HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: GHSA state championship games and scores

Five South Georgia football teams will be competing for GHSA state championships Friday night after six of the eight title matches were postponed due to the snowstorm in Atlanta. Below is the schedule for the games. Final scores will be added as they come in.

7A State Championship:

FINAL SCORE: North Gwinnett 19, Colquitt County 17

6A State Championship:

FINAL SCORE: Lee County 28, Coffee High 21

Single-A Public State Championship:

FINAL SCORE: Clinch County 21, Irwin County 12

