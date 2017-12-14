Albany man attacked when meeting Facebook friend

An Albany man said he was attacked and robbed by four people when he went to meet a woman he met on Facebook.

Keyontae Jackson, 17, and James Jess, 20, are facing firearm and robbery charges.

Early Saturday, Calvin Rhymes told police he was jumped by three men when he went to a home in the 500 block of West Society to meet a woman he had communicated with on Facebook.

Rhymes said he was beaten with a crowbar, a lock cutter, and a gin bottle before he could escape the home.

He says $150 was taken from him.

