Two men shot during Albany card game

Two Albany men were shot during an apparent attempted armed robbery of an early morning card game. Now, two men have been charged in the shooting.

Wes Winchester, 41, and Sherdale Clark, 33, are being held in the Dougherty County jail for two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police said Ricky Blount, Craig Holsey, and a group of people were playing cards in the 800 block of Dorsett Avenue about 4 a.m. on November 3 when three masked men with guns entered the home.

Witnesses said five or six shots were fired, and the two men suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!