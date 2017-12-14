Moultrie Christmas Parade draws record number of viewers

The Festival of Lights Christmas Parade in Moultrie attracted thousands of visitors Thursday night.

The theme was "A Magical Christmas" and most people said they felt it lived up to that title.

There were 70 floats or projects that rolled around the town square under the canopy of lights.

South Georgians lined the streets to see the parade and listen to the Christmas music.

A longtime Christmas tradition, that many people in Moultrie are proud to hand down.

"I have a little 22-month-old little girl, and so this is a new tradition that we are wanting to start. Really come to see the lights and just be a part of the community," said Britt Demott.



Officials tell me they believe this is the largest Moultrie parade ever, with the biggest number of people attending.

