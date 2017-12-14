Camp Osborn's recovery progress, 10 months after January storms

Staff with Camp Osborn will be hosting an all-day work day on December 30th for residents to come out and help with the cleanup. (Source: WALB)

After being closed for nearly a year, Camp Osborn in Worth County will soon re-open to the public.

Staff was forced to halt all Boy Scout camping events after getting pummeled by the two storms last January.

Initially estimating a $350,000 bill, staff with Camp Osborn are now saying the cleanup efforts totaled to nearly $1 million.

Ten months later, staff gave us a progress report on Camp Osborn's recovery efforts.

Once filled with dozens of buildings and tens of thousands of majestic trees, the camp was destroyed after the devastating twin storms last January.

The home for South Georgia Council Boy Scouts was unrecognizable.

"Every time I left I was depressed. You would just leave going 'oh my goodness' because it's so overwhelming," said Executive Matt Hart.

Much of the 800-plus acres of campgrounds were wiped out.

"We're just now putting in our new power system, new water system," said Hart.

Crews are adding a new drainage system and doing some road work.

With much of the salvage operation over, staff can focus on replanting 178,000 trees, rebuilding the camp facilities, and even a new entrance.

"Beautiful new gateway that will come in just past us to a parking lot right here," Hart added, so scouts have a smooth check-in.

"We're excited about, you know, the re-grand opening and the rebuild, so it's kind of special. It's going to be different. Camp Osborn is forever changed. We tell folks that but we think it's got great days ahead of it," said Hart.

Staff with Camp Osborn will be hosting an all-day work day on December 30th for residents to come out and help with the cleanup.

They also said they hope to have scouts back on the campgrounds enjoying the program in 2018.

