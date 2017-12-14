Dawson kids get early Christmas

Some kids in Terrell County got an early visit from Santa Claus Thursday night.

Santa arrived at Positive Direction Youth Center in Dawson with gifts for more than 150 Terrell community children.

Elementary school kids in the fourth grade got a chance to choose up to three gifts.

Kids in fifth grade or higher were each given $30 gift cards.

More than 500 gifts and gift cards were provided by Toys "R" Us and local community partners.

