New Year's Eve fireworks celebration returns to downtown Albany

Two Albany men were shot during an apparent attempted armed robbery of an early morning card game. Now, two men have been charged in the shooting.More >>
An Albany man said he was attacked and robbed by four people when he went to meet a woman he met on Facebook.More >>
The Festival of Lights Christmas Parade in Moultrie attracted thousands of visitors Thursday night. The theme was "A Magical Christmas" and most people said they felt it lived up to that title.More >>
After being closed for nearly a year, Camp Osborn in Worth County will soon re-open to the public.More >>
Dozens of South Georgians are making sure thousands of kids in more than 100 international countries have a merry Christmas, one shoebox at a time.More >>
