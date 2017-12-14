New Year's Eve fireworks celebration returns to downtown Albany

City officials are bringing back an old tradition, a downtown fireworks celebration on New Year's Eve. (Source: WALB)

Albany city leaders are providing a safe alternative for families to bring in the New Year.

City officials are bringing back an old tradition, a downtown fireworks celebration on New Year's Eve.

There will be live entertainment leading up to the show.

The man behind the city's 4th of July Fireworks will also be igniting the downtown skies, ensuring the show goes off with a big bang.

And with the recent opening of the Pretoria Fields Microbrewery, city leaders hope it will keep residents here instead of traveling to another town to celebrate the New Year.

"Instead of traveling to Atlanta to see the Peach Drop or anywhere else we just wanted to have a firework show that would entertain the people and the citizens here in Albany and surrounding counties," said City of Albany Spokesperson Monique Broughton Knight.

The New Year's Eve firework celebration starts promptly at midnight and lasts for about 15 minutes.

There will be an 11 p.m. curfew in effect for children under the age of 18.

After that time, all kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

