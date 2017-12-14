South Georgians collect 7K shoebox gifts for 'Operation Christmas Child'

Each of the shoe boxes are filled with toys for kids living in more than 100 countries. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of South Georgians are making sure thousands of kids in more than 100 international countries have a merry Christmas, one shoebox at a time.

The Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child collected nearly 4,000 shoeboxes in Albany alone.

The total for South Georgia was 7,000.

Each shoebox is filled with toys.

This year, 75 volunteers worked 500 hours collecting the shoebox gifts in local processing centers.

"What has happened in our community this year, we were really not sure where we would stand so we were pleasantly surprised with seven thousand boxes," Operation Christmas Child volunteer, Janet Dapper remarked.

While they are no longer collecting shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child, there's still time for you to build one online.

