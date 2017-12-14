Deerfield-Windsor boys off to a fast start

Deerfield-Windsor basketball is off to a hot start.

The Knights are undefeated through five games and are beating opponents by an average of 38 points per game.

Gordy Gruhl has had over 30 years of coaching, and now over 1,100 career wins, and this year's Knights may be one of his best teams yet.

He's returning two starters from last year's 15-win team. There's an infusion of new talent, and a couple old faces he's elated to see back, like big man Daniel Ramsey.

He departed for State powerhouse Norcross this summer, only to return to the Knights just two days before the start of school.

"It was really just the right choice to come back home," said Ramsey who is in his junior season. "The whole family could be together, I'm back with my friends in the 229, my hometown, so it's good."

"He worked hard all summer, played out in Atlanta a very advance league in AUU and really improved his game," said Gruhl. "He's about twice the player he was this time last year, he's grown a couple inches, so obviously that's had a big effect on us, him coming back."

Listed at 6 foot 8, Ramsey says he's now bigger, stronger, faster, and he's taken on a new mindset following his fling in Atlanta.

"It just made me don't take any opponent lightly and just dominate every time I step on the court," said Ramsey.

His team has done just that. No team has come within 20 points of them, and Gruhl credits that not just to Ramsey, but the budding talent around him.

"We really got good depth, guys that can come in and we don't seem to fall off when they do," said Gruhl.

It's only 5 games into the season now, but depth will be key as Deerfield steps into region play, and then the postseason.

They were bounced in round 1 last year at the hands of Gatewood.

Gruhl feels the Knights have the potential for a deep run, but they have some swords to sharpen before battle.

"They're eager to learn, and we're trying to become not just a bunch of good basketball players, but a team, and that's going to be a big difference," said Gruhl.

The next test for Deerfield-Windsor will be their toughest.

The Knights and Lady Knights face a GHSA opponent in Worth County in a Saturday.

The girls tip at 5, Lady Knights coach Jeff Eubanks will be going for career win No. 500.

