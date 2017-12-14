Valdosta City School District raises 3,000 books for students

Reading is much more than fundamental for children who attend elementary school In Lowndes County, it is the expansion of a child's imagination.

Valdosta City School District employee Kiley Cashwell raised over 3000 books for every elementary school in Lowndes County from Kindergarten to third grade.

Nunn Elementary received their gift-wrapped books.

The goal is to help children fall in love with reading

"You can broaden your horizons so much by reading, you can learn about other places and other people and different cultures. There's so many things that they can learn from reading and not just by reading in their history book, but from fiction and non-fiction," said Cashwell.

VCSD stated over 170 people volunteered to read and pass out these books to the students from now until Tuesday.

The district said this is the largest amount of books raised in the history of the fundraiser.

