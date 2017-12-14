Shirley the elephant surprised with a giant Christmas cookie

It is not just the holiday season for humans, but for the animals too at Wild Adventures.

Shirley the Elephant was surprised with a huge chocolate chip cookie, covered with icing Thursday.

The cookie rightfully said "Merry Christmas, Shirley!"

Shirley didn't miss a beat as she ate the entire cookie in a matter of seconds.

Shirley is a 73-year-old elephant that's been with Wild Adventures since the 90's.

Public Relations Manager Adam Floyd said this is only the beginning of Christmas at Wild Adventures.

"Christmas at Wild Adventures is all about family, so we encourage families to bring their kids out to bring their extended family out and enjoy the Christmas spirit at Wild Adventures," said Floyd.

In addition to Shirley the elephant eating a cookie, two lions also got a Christmas treat.

Both lions ripped open two Christmas presents with assorted meats inside.

Wild Adventures will have 12 foods of Christmas and Santa through the end of the year.

