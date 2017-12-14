Cordele Police Department hosts 'Shop with a Cop'

The officers took 30 students to pick out $50 worth of Christmas gifts each. (Source: WALB)

Several dozen kids with perfect attendance in Crisp County got to go shopping Thursday with a special group of chaperones.

The Cordele Police Department hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event at Walmart on Thursday.

Thirty students rode the bus from school to the store, where several police officers were waiting for them.

The officers took those students to pick out $50 worth of Christmas gifts each.

Cordele Police Lt. Ketorie Sales said it's an opportunity to bridge the gap between children and cops.

"A lot of them have never really talked to officers," said Lt. Sales. "Just that little bond that we make for that short time I think is going to stick with them forever."

Local businesses help sponsor Shop with a Cop.

This marks the 5th annual event for the Cordele Police Department.

