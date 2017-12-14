Glass blowing artist kicks off series at Thomasville's Victorian Christmas

A glass blowing artist will be selling handmade ornaments at Thomasville's Victorian Christmas.

Max Epstein is the artist and owner of Tallahassee Glass Works.

The Victorian Christmas will kick off Epstein's artist series at Grassroots. He will have a pop-up shop at Grassroots through Christmas.

Epstein will be hosting workshops after the first of the year as well. He said he hopes to help people understand how glass blowing works.

"I love glassblowing because it's such an ancient art, over 2,000 years old. A lot of techniques we use are straight out of the roman times, so I love sharing that with people. I hope they can learn something," said Epstein.

Epstein hopes to add to the feel of the Victorian Christmas with his pop-up shop.

