12 arrests made in Clinch Co. gang roundup

Twelve people are behind bars after a joint operation between law enforcement agencies in Clinch County.

Officials from the FBI Gang Task Force, Department of Community Supervision, Department of Corrections, Georgia State Patrol, District Attorney Dick Perryman’s Office, Clinch County Sheriff’s Office and Homerville Police Department worked together to contact and conduct searches of known gang members who are on probation.

Out of the twelve arrests, multiple charges have been taken out ranging from possession of illegal narcotics to possession of illegal narcotics with intent to distribute.

Officials seized a large amount of cash, two guns and drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine (both powder and crack), molly, marijuana, and prescription medication.

"This joint operation in Clinch County shows that we are serious about the safety of our citizens and the welfare of our community. Over 60 law enforcement personnel started today very early with the sole purpose of improving the lives of the people of South Georgia. We will not let criminal street gangs freely roam our streets. I must thank Clinch County Sheriff Raymond Peterson and Homerville Police Chief Lonnie Webb. I am also sincerely grateful to the individuals of the FBI Gang Task Force, the Department of Community Supervision, the Department of Corrections, and the Georgia State Patrol for their time and expertise," said Perryman.

Officials also discovered several probation violations.

