Kings Voices' performance vital part of Victorian Christmas

The Kings Voices has become a crowd favorite at the Victorian Christmas over the years.

The Kings Voices was originally formed to participate in the 2015 Victorian Christmas, since then, their music has been a vital part of the celebration.

The group has none singers this year and will perform several Christmas songs throughout the event.

Artistic Director Wendell Carr said he works year-round to prepare for the Victorian Christmas.

"It's a great feeling," Carr said. "People love to take pictures with us. Our costumes are just absolutely gorgeous. We really have taken a lot of care to try and capture some really beautiful costumes for the ladies and the men. And we get stopped even just getting to our stage, with people left and right, with people wanting to take photos with us. And what an honor."

The King's Voices will perform at 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and Jackson.

Each performance runs 15 to 20 minutes.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!