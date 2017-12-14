DCP recovers safe stolen in Gravel Hill home invasion - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

DCP recovers safe stolen in Gravel Hill home invasion

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
DCP recover safe stolen from Gravel Hill home invasion (Source: WALB) DCP recover safe stolen from Gravel Hill home invasion (Source: WALB)
Captain Tom Jackson (Source: WALB) Captain Tom Jackson (Source: WALB)
Gravel Hill home invasion (Source: WALB) Gravel Hill home invasion (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County Police detectives have recovered a safe stolen in the Gravel Hill home invasion that left one man paralyzed

Police found the safe in a wooded area on the east side of Albany on Wednesday. 

Captain Tom Jackson said it was stolen from Putt Wetherbee's home on Gravel Hill Road in June.

The safe had been opened and no items remained inside. 

"We really don't need to process it because we already have the people we know that attempted to break into it," said DCP Captain Tom Jackson. "We have all those people identified. As a matter of fact, we've already taken numerous warrants on the players in it. We've developed some more people that we will be taking additional warrants on in the next week or so."

Police also recovered another stolen safe that investigators have connected to a separate burglary. 

Right now, John Mincey, 24, is in custody, facing several charges in connection with the home invasion.

Investigators said they will be charging Ticorey Frazier in the coming days.

Right now, Frazier is in jail, charged with three counts of murder in connection with the East Alberson homicides

Dougherty County police are still searching for Kareem Williams, 20, who they have warrants out for, and Shon Mallory, 24.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS. 

