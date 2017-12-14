ASU police search for car break in suspects - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU police search for car break in suspects

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
ASU police need your help identifying car break in suspects (Source: ASU PD)
ASU police need your help identifying car break in suspects (Source: ASU PD) ASU police need your help identifying car break in suspects (Source: ASU PD)
ASU police need your help identifying car break in suspects (Source: ASU PD) ASU police need your help identifying car break in suspects (Source: ASU PD)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany State University Police need your help identifying these people, believed to be involved in multiple car break-ins on campus. 

Police said they broke into five cars around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, and took valuables.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects getting out of their own vehicle to commit the crimes. 

It looks like they were in a dark colored Chevy Trailblazer with a missing rim cover or spare tire on the front right passenger side.

If you have any information, call ASU Police at 229-430-7963.

