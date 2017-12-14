Not forgetting the most vulnerable in Colquitt Co. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Not forgetting the most vulnerable in Colquitt Co.

New foster children get new clothes, hygiene items, school supplies and things they need. (Source: WALB) New foster children get new clothes, hygiene items, school supplies and things they need. (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
Amber Schwalls with TFI. (Source: WALB) Amber Schwalls with TFI. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

With all of the holiday festivities, it is very easy to forget our neighbors in need.

But, one group in Moultrie, called The Forgotten Initiative, is offering comfort for Colquitt County children, as they move from their biological home into foster care.   

The group's advocate said the process is traumatic.

When a child is pulled out of their home by DFACS because of abuse or neglect, and many times in the middle of the night, they have absolutely nothing with them but the clothes on their backs.

Thanks to the generosity of many kind people, Colquitt County children are given a bag filled with new things they need-- and even comfort items. 

"You know prior to a couple of years ago, there was no way to help in the system because it is state and volunteers don't really cross. But, we are making a way for that," said Amber Schwalls, an advocate with T.F.I. in Colquitt County.

Schwalls said 100% of any money or items donated goes directly to the foster children.

If you want to learn more about The Forgotten Initiative, and how you can help, please CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • ASU to re-evaluate and revamp curriculum

    ASU to re-evaluate and revamp curriculum

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:39 PM EST2017-12-14 21:39:35 GMT
    Albany State University officials are looking at a plan to strengthen its academic programs. (Source: WALB)Albany State University officials are looking at a plan to strengthen its academic programs. (Source: WALB)

    Officials at Albany State University are looking to strengthen academics to better fit the needs of the evolving work-force. 

    More >>

    Officials at Albany State University are looking to strengthen academics to better fit the needs of the evolving work-force. 

    More >>

  • Victim of fatal Valdosta accident identified

    Victim of fatal Valdosta accident identified

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:15 PM EST2017-12-14 21:15:39 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened near the intersection of Mt. Zion and Rocky Ford Roads.

    More >>

    According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened near the intersection of Mt. Zion and Rocky Ford Roads.

    More >>

  • DCP recovers safe stolen in Gravel Hill home invasion

    DCP recovers safe stolen in Gravel Hill home invasion

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:18 PM EST2017-12-14 20:18:29 GMT
    DCP recover safe stolen from Gravel Hill home invasion (Source: WALB)DCP recover safe stolen from Gravel Hill home invasion (Source: WALB)

    Dougherty County Police detectives have recovered a safe stolen in the Gravel Hill home invasion that left one man paralyzed.

    More >>

    Dougherty County Police detectives have recovered a safe stolen in the Gravel Hill home invasion that left one man paralyzed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly