Not forgetting the most vulnerable in Colquitt Co.

New foster children get new clothes, hygiene items, school supplies and things they need. (Source: WALB)

With all of the holiday festivities, it is very easy to forget our neighbors in need.

But, one group in Moultrie, called The Forgotten Initiative, is offering comfort for Colquitt County children, as they move from their biological home into foster care.

The group's advocate said the process is traumatic.

When a child is pulled out of their home by DFACS because of abuse or neglect, and many times in the middle of the night, they have absolutely nothing with them but the clothes on their backs.

Thanks to the generosity of many kind people, Colquitt County children are given a bag filled with new things they need-- and even comfort items.

"You know prior to a couple of years ago, there was no way to help in the system because it is state and volunteers don't really cross. But, we are making a way for that," said Amber Schwalls, an advocate with T.F.I. in Colquitt County.

Schwalls said 100% of any money or items donated goes directly to the foster children.

If you want to learn more about The Forgotten Initiative, and how you can help, please CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!