The sale of collector ornaments help beautify Moultrie

The money raised from the sale of the old canopy lights goes toward downtown improvements. (Source: WALB)

100 traditional canopy lights were found, and made into ornaments. They are sold out. (Source: WALB)

The coveted canopy of light ornaments that made up Moultrie's beautiful downtown light display sold out last year!

6,000 old light bulbs were transformed into ornaments, when the city switched to more environmentally friendly LED lights.

Some city utility workers found about 100 extra ones this year.

Once the world got out, they sold out quickly, but, the money raised from the sale of all of those old canopy lights has been put to good use!

"We not only paid for the LED lights, we also had enough money to go back into our downtown enhancement funds, where we are doing major projects in our downtown area, pocket parks, renovations to parking lots, just enhancing the overall quality of life in our community and in our downtown," said Amy Johnson, the Public Relations Director for the City of Moultrie.

Although there are not any more canopy lights for sale, there is the annual collector's ornament.

A tradition since 1989, these round ornaments usually feature a historic property.

This is the only fundraiser for the Downtown Moultrie Association, which is the Merchant's Group.

And, they normally sell out as well, for $10 each.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!