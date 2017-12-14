A vibrant downtown helpful for Moultrie's economic development

A vibrant downtown helps attract new business, according to a Moultrie official.

The canopy of lights and a bustling downtown help recruit new businesses.

One city leader said that several CEO's have visited the city in the last six months, looking to grow here in Moultrie.

"One just recently, a couple weeks ago, and was able to see our lights in downtown Moultrie and our restaurants open and people downtown shopping. It really adds that dimension they may not get somewhere else," said Daniel Dunn, Moultrie City Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Association.

Dunn said the community is always recruiting and looking for companies to move here or expand.

