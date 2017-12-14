Convicted molester to be sentenced Tuesday

by Terry Richards, senior reporter, Valdosta Daily Times.

A Lanier County man faces up to a half-century in prison after his conviction Wednesday for sex crimes against minors, according to the district attorney.

David Schweitzer, 50, was found guilty of two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16, in a trial that began Tuesday in Lakeland, said Alapaha District Attorney Dick Perryman in a statement.

The jury deliberated less than an hour before reaching a verdict, he said.

Sentencing has been set for Tuesday, December 19, in the Lanier County courthouse. Judge Howard McClain, who presided over the trial, will oversee Schweitzer's sentencing, Perryman said.

Schweitzer faces up to 50 years in prison, the district attorney said.

Both victims took the stand and testified, he said.

