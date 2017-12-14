Wild Adventures to celebrate the holidays

The tree is lit each night at 5:00 p.m. (Source: WALB)

Wild Adventures is celebrating the holidays with its annual "Wild Adventures Christmas."

The festivities will continue on Saturday, December 16, and run through the 31st.

The park will include special holiday activites like roasting s'mores, a Santa and Mrs. Claus meet and greet, and a ride on the CandyCane Express.

The theme park is also encouraging visitors to participate in the season of giving by offering a special incentive.

Guests can bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and receive a special buy one get one free offer on admission tickets.

"Bring the whole family while they're out on Christmas break, enjoy the park, and get into the Christmas spirit," Wild Adventures Public Relations Manager Adam Floyd said.

The theme park will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

