Moultrie's first ever Christmas on the Square and Fun Run

The snow slide starts at 10:30 a.m. and is $1 per slide or $10 for unlimited slides. (Source: WALB)

If you are looking for a taste of the holiday season, you might want to visit Moultrie Saturday!

The first ever Christmas on the Square is a day full of activities, starting at 9 a.m. with a Character Breakfast.

Crews will pump in snow on the town square for sliding at 10:30 a.m.

There will be plenty of shopping, and a live stage show at 6:00 p.m.

At 6:45 p.m., you can run under the gorgeous canopy of lights in the Santa Stroll 'n Roll.

It's a 1.7 mile walk and run. Folks of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend.

"We really hope that people can come out and make this race enjoyable and accessible for everyone. If you want to bring a wagon and bring your kids, you can run it, you can walk it, you can scoot, you can ride, we just want to make this a night that is special for everyone," said Carrie Lasseter, a member of the Moultrie Service League.

There will be cookies and milk with Santa at the Finish Line, and lots of other surprises.

You can register online at http://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Moultrie/SantaStrollnRoll

