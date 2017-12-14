Wild Adventures announces new theme area - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wild Adventures announces new theme area

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
The new area will be ready in March 2018 (Source: WALB) The new area will be ready in March 2018 (Source: WALB)
The park says it likes when it can bring in new features for guests (Source: WALB) The park says it likes when it can bring in new features for guests (Source: WALB)
Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures Public Relations Manager (Source: WALB) Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures Public Relations Manager (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Wild Adventures will welcome some big creepy, crawly visitors in 2018.

The theme park announced Thursday that "MegaBugs! Adventure Encounters" will be included in the park's upcoming season.

The new interactive area will include more than 70 new exhibits featuring some big bugs, like a 50-foot millipede.

"This is an immersive, educational experience where we'll be bringing larger-than-life bugs, insects, and spiders for any 'bugologist' of any age to come enjoy," Wild Adventures Public Relations Manager Adam Floyd said.

To celebrate the new addition, the theme park will hold a special bug eating challenge on Saturday, December 16. 

Starting at 11:00 a.m., the first 100 visitors to eat a dry, roasted cricket will receive a free t-shirt and a general admission ticket.

Guests can expect to see the new "MegaBugs!" feature during the Wild Adventures 2018 season which begins in March.

