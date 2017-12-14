Moultrie utility crews explain Christmas tree setup

Just a few weeks before the parade, utility crews in Moultrie worked on putting up the tree on the front lawn.

It is 30 feet tall and takes crews several hours to put it up.

The lighting of the tree is a tradition in the city of Moultrie.

"We've had the tree for approximately 10 years. We've talked about adding to it to make it taller but we haven't done it yet. It's just a staple during Christmas time in our community right here on the downtown square," said Moultrie Director of Public Relations Amy Johnson.

The tree lights will stay on throughout the holiday season until the new year.

