Colquitt Co. community gears up to 'Back the Pack'

Folks in the Colquitt County community have spent several weeks getting shirts, bags, and other Packer gear ready for the big State Championship game.

The game was originally supposed to be played in Mercedes Benz Dome last Saturday night but because of weather conditions, it will be played at North Gwinnett High School.

Coach Rush Propst said his players were disappointed when they heard the game was canceled.

Propst said the team has used this extra week to get more practices in.

He has one message for the Colquitt County community.

"Please come to the game. Man, that could be a bummer. Our players come out that dressing room. They come jogging out that stadium, they are 10th and 11th graders. 90 percent of them are 10th and 11th graders they could look up in that stadium and say, 'Man we ain't got nobody here,'" said Propst.

The team has already left to head up to north Georgia.

But many floats in the parade on Thursday had messages like "Back the Pack" on them to show support.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!