More than 80 groups prepare for Moultrie Christmas Parade

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

On Thursday, Downtown Moultrie came alive during the annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade.

It's held every year on the second Thursday in December.

More than 80 different groups participate in the parade. 

A lot of hours, days and sometimes even weeks go into preparing for the annual Moultrie Christmas Parade.

"We've spent probably 8 to 10 hours actually physically working on the float. We had a parent meeting, spent about an hour planning," explained Noel Giles, a 5th grade English and Language Arts teacher at GEAR

It's an event that kicks off the holiday season but it also is a competition amongst those in the community.

"It is time-consuming but it's fun, I had a good group of parents and teachers helping," said Giles.

This traditional parade is becoming known as one of the largest in South Georgia.

"Seeing the crowds and the children being excited. It's just fun having a fun float and seeing families come out and getting in the Christmas spirit," Giles said.

