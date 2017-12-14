AFD responds to smoke in West Albany house

A unit of the Albany Fire Department responded to a house on Buck Lane about 9:45 Thursday morning, when a resident smelled smoke, and saw flames.

She had recently arrived home from work, and her mom was sleeping.

She said her room started getting 'foggy' and she could smell smoke inside the home. That’s when she said she looked in the kitchen, which had visible flames.

Se woke up her mom, called 911, and they both got out.

An Albany Fire Department investigator says food was left unattended, and someone tried to throw salt at the fire before leaving the house.

The damage didn't spread much further than in the kitchen.

