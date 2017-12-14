Victim of fatal Valdosta accident identified

Officials have identified the man who died after being hit by a car in Valdosta.

Zachary Kolberg, 32, was laying on his back, partially in the roadway wearing dark clothing.

According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened near the intersection of Mt. Zion and Rocky Ford Roads.

Troopers said that around 8:20 p.m., a driver was heading north on Rocky Ford Road.

The driver did not see Kolberg laying on the side of the road, and hit his upper body with the bumper of the vehicle.

The driver stopped immediately, as did a driver behind them.

The second driver, a Brooks County paramedic, immediately started CPR.

Kolberg was transported to the South Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

"I think we just need to remind everyone that the roads are dangerous, no matter how good the roads are, they are still dangerous because there are drivers out there who might not be as careful as they need to be." said resident Anne Ramsby.

The driver was not injured, and troopers do not expect charges to be filed.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!