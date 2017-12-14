Pedestrian killed in Valdosta accident

A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Valdosta Wednesday night.

According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened near the intersection of Mt. Zion and Rocky Ford Roads.

Troopers said that around 8:20 p.m., a driver was heading north on Rocky Ford Road.

The driver did not see a person laying on the side of the road, and hit the person's upper body with the bumper of the vehicle.

No names have been released at this time.

