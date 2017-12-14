Most Wanted: Kareem Williams

Albany Police are asking for tips that could help them get a dangerous fugitive off the street. This man could be connected to two violent crimes in the city and county.

20-year-old Kareem Williams has over 10 active warrants for his arrest on crimes ranging from aggravated assault to weapons charges.

Right now Williams is a suspect in a violent June home invasion on Gravel Hill Road that left a man paralyzed.

Williams is also a person of interest in a triple homicide on East Alberson Drive in Albany back in July.

Major reward money is on the table leading to his arrest and conviction.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

