Beating the odds: Brain injury survivor helps Albany marathon runners

Freeman when she was recovering from a brain injury in Albany. (Source: WALB)

Freeman running past the hospital she once was in a coma at. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia woman who beat all odds is showing her support for runners who will be participating in the Snickers marathon.

Stephanie Freeman spent months of her life in an Albany hospital with a brain injury.

She was told she would never run or even walk again. Now she is running marathons.

"Albany is very special to me because when I was a little girl I spent four months of my life in Albany. I was in a coma for two months in Palmyra Park Hospital," said Freeman.

Freeman was recovering from a car accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"I wasn't expected to live. I had to learn how to walk, talk, everything again," added Freeman.

She overcame that obstacle, beating the odds and is now not just walking but running marathons.

She's run 10 marathons including the Boston Marathon.

She ran the Snickers Marathon in Albany in 2015 and 2016 but this year she is helping runners make it to the finish line themselves.

"I take a lot of pride in doing it because I remember when I couldn't because I remember being told I would never walk again. I remember sitting in a wheelchair," explained Freeman.

For that reason, she travels back to Albany each year, where she supports the marathon and the runners, giving encouragement, advice, and being a living example that anything is possible.

"My message is never give up on anything because anything is possible and I'm living proof," added Freeman.

Freeman said she puts her pain the past and has turned it into something positive. She represents Georgia with the Brain Injury Association of America.

