Two new businesses could be moving to downtown Albany

The Albany Downtown Development put off the approval of three leases for businesses on Front Street.

If approved, there will be two new businesses opening up on Front Street for a three-year lease term.

The third lease is from Cool Scoops, which is already an operating business that will stay on Front Street. One board member said he wants to consider redoing all three properties at the same time.

Following the successful launch of the Pretoria Fields Brewery, officials are confident that bringing these new businesses will continue to bring people to the downtown area.

"How important it is for us to make sure that those storefronts have businesses in there but also have the right mix of businesses in there," said Downtown Manager Latoya Cutts.

"If we are going to rebuild Albany, it's going to take us investing in these smaller businesses and sometimes that means taking a risk on a small business and giving them a longer lease option and allowing them to make the investments that are necessary," said board member Carl White.

The board will have a special called meeting in the coming weeks to vote on approval of those leases.

The Downtown Development Authority wouldn't release the names of the two new businesses but they did say they have a direct tie-in to the Flint River.

