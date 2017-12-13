Albany Humane Society needs donations to help care for animals

The Humane Society takes in over 3,200 animals each year, and providing for those animals is financially stressful. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Humane Society is asking for donations during the holiday season. (Source: WALB)

During the holiday months, the Albany Humane Society sees a decrease in donations.

This time of year their dogs and cats need to receive veterinary care, and they need cash donations to pay for it.

"We need cash donations to help pay vet bills, to help with day to day operations. We do appreciate food donations or anything like that as well," said Executive Director Johnathan Sizemore.

The Albany Humane Society is accepting donations through their Facebook page and website.

