Almost 11 months later: Tracking tornado clean-up costs

WALB has continued to track the cost to taxpayers for cleaning up after January's tornado.

Dougherty County payments for cleanup and removal of storm debris, as well as other storm recovery work, is now more than $6.7 million.

This is money paid out to the county's two major storm contractors, Ceres and Tetra Tech.

The county paid a $181,000 this week for stump removal in the Radium Springs historical area.

