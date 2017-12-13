Americus Main Street director elected to state downtown association board

Patrick Kay has been elected to the Georgia Downtown Association Board. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia Main Street director will serve on a state board to assist downtowns across the state.

Patrick Kay of Americus has been elected to the Georgia Downtown Association Board.

Kay said it's a great opportunity to build brand awareness for the city of Americus.

According to Kay, he will have the chance to showcase some projects he has spear-headed in Americus to people across the state.

"People want to be just like Americus," he explained. "They see what's happening here, and we're becoming the standard of what a downtown should be like, so that's awesome."

Kay will serve on the board from 2018 to 2019.

