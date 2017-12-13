'Cinema for a Cause' raises over $6K for 'Shop with a Cop' event

All proceeds from ticket and concession sales contributed to the $6000 charity donation. (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta Police Department received a check from the Georgia Theatre Company after its Cinema for a Cause fundraiser.

The theatre raised more than $6,000 from ticket and concession sales on December 3.

One hundred percent of the proceeds were divided up between three charity organizations.

One of those being the VPD's annual Shop with a Cop event that will take place next Monday.

"The community of Valdosta and Lowndes County, they come through every single time. And this community has done it once again, that's all you can say about them, the folks that live in this community, they come out when they're needed and they help," said VPD Officer Randall Hancock.

There will be 40 kids participating in VPD's Shop with a Cop that will receive $200 each to spend on gifts.

Officer Hancock said that this year they will have the largest group of kids that they've been able to take shopping.

