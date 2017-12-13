Thomas, Breakfield voted as Albany-Area Players of the Year

The Albany-Area Orthopedic Associates Offensive and Defensive players of the year were voted for on Facebook and received their awards Wednesday morning.
Offensive Player of the Year
Quarterback, James Thomas
Mitchell County sophomore
1,026 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns; 887 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, 9.7 yards per carry
Defensive Player of the Year
Defensive Tackle, Warren Breakfield
Monroe High senior
71 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 6 sacks
