Thomas, Breakfield voted as Albany-Area Players of the Year

The Albany-Area Orthopedic Associates Offensive and Defensive players of the year were voted for on Facebook and received their awards Wednesday morning.

Offensive Player of the Year

Quarterback, James Thomas

Mitchell County sophomore

1,026 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns; 887 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, 9.7 yards per carry

Defensive Player of the Year

Defensive Tackle, Warren Breakfield

Monroe High senior

71 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 6 sacks

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!