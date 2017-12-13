Thomasville city manager resigns after severance package offer

Thomasville City Manager Steve Sykes submitted his resignation to the Thomasville City Council on Wednesday. That's according to the Times-Enterprise.

This comes after city council members voted unanimously Monday night to offer him a severance package worth $80,000 dollars.

Sykes resignation goes into effect on December 31. He first discussed resigning after the November city election.

Sykes has worked for the city for over 30 years, 13 of those as city manager and utilities superintendent.

