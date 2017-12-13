Lanier Co. man found guilty on all charges of child molestation

A Lanier County man has been found guilty of two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

The District Attorney said the jury deliberated for less than an hour before saying David Schweitzer was found guilty on all counts.

Schweitzer is facing up to 50 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, December 19.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!