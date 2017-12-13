Grant to develop Radium Springs trail in the works

Supporters of a recreational trail in Albany are looking at a possible $200,000 grant to continue the project.

Dougherty County planners are applying for a Department of Natural Resources grant, due January 2.

The money, if awarded, will be used to pay for developing the trailhead at Radium Springs.

It will also fund other components of the trail system that will link the golf course with Radium Gardens.

The Radium Springs trail will later connect residents to Albany State and downtown.

Grant awards are expected to be announced in April. But, first, the county's grant application has to make it through the first stage in the process.

