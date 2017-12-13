Americus in top 10 to be considered for 'Small Business Revolution' web-series

Small Business Revolution, an 8-episode web series, announced Tuesday that Americus is in the top 10 to be featured. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia city has gotten one step closer to winning $500,000 to give a few of its businesses a makeover.

Small Business Revolution, an 8-episode web series, announced Tuesday that Americus made it into the Top 10 cities that the crew is considering featuring.

The series features a team that totally overhauls six businesses in the winning city, from re-working accounts to overhauling storefronts.

Main Street Director Patrick Kay said being chosen would make a big impact on Americus.

"As they say, small businesses are under attack," Kay explained. "The big box stores (and) the online stores are making it very difficult for these mom and pop small businesses to succeed. So, what they're trying to do is start a revolution and help them be better businesses."

The selection crew with Small Business Revolution will visit Americus January 22 and 23.

The top five cities will be announced in February.

