South GA business owner pays off lunch charges for entire school system

The Lee County School System has zero outstanding lunch balances all because of the generosity of a South Georgia business owner.

According to the post, Mike Strickland, owner of S & S Roofing and Construction, paid off all balances in full on Tuesday.

According to Strickland, that balance was around $6,500.

Strickland said he heard about the need from his father-in-law, who has served in school administration for 35 years.

And he said it's a need that not many people know about, despite the fact that it's felt everywhere.

"I see these people every day. My kids go to these schools. When I found out I could help, I wanted to help," said Strickland.

Strickland said that some schools have a policy of withholding diplomas for those graduating students with outstanding balances.

Now, thanks to his donation, those students have a clean slate.

