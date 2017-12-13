South GA business owner pays off lunch charges for entire school - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

South GA business owner pays off lunch charges for entire school system

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

The school system posted the announcement on its Facebook page.

According to the post, Mike Strickland, owner of S & S Roofing and Construction, paid off all balances in full on Tuesday.

According to Strickland, that balance was around $6,500.

Strickland said he heard about the need from his father-in-law, who has served in school administration for 35 years.

And he said it's a need that not many people know about, despite the fact that it's felt everywhere.

"I see these people every day. My kids go to these schools. When I found out I could help, I wanted to help," said Strickland.

Strickland said that some schools have a policy of withholding diplomas for those graduating students with outstanding balances.

Now, thanks to his donation, those students have a clean slate.

