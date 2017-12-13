Americus firefighters spray Christmas trees for fire protection

Fire Chief Bivins said AFD offers this service because it makes people feel safer.(Source: WALB)

The National Fire Protection Association has more tips to keep it from catching fire.(Source: WALB)

Americus Firefighters will spray Christmas trees for free until December 23. (Source: WALB)

Crews in Americus want to make sure your home doesn't go up in flames because of a dried-out Christmas tree this holiday season.

Firefighters at Fire Station 1 on South Lee Street will spray your tree for free any time until December 23, 2017.

Chief Roger Bivins said in the 25 years he has worked as a firefighter in Americus, he has never seen a Christmas tree fire.

However, Chief Bivins said AFD continues offering this service each year because it makes people feel safer.

"We use a formula that we've got off the internet," said Chief Bivins. "Boric acid, borax and water, and the internet says it's pretty safe to prevent fires."

If you have a live Christmas tree, the National Fire Protection Association has more tips to keep it from catching fire.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!