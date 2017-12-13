Main Street director: String lights increase Americus quality of life

A grant from the Sumter EMC Foundation funded the $3,000 project. (Source: WALB)

Americus installed string lights in the alley-way next to the Allison Building. (Source: WALB)

On Wednesday, Americus Main Street Director Patrick Kay said that recent projects continue to increase the city's quality of life.

The city installed string lights in the alleyway next to the Allison Building on West Lamar Street in downtown.

A grant from the Sumter EMC Foundation funded the $3,000 project, while Wayne's Electric covered the installation cost.

The city will install another set in the alley behind the Windsor Hotel.

Love these string lights newly installed in the alley next to the Allison Building in downtown #Americus!! Need to see them at night ???? #MyAmericus pic.twitter.com/DpSdlE67Ry — Emileigh Forrester WALB ?? (@EmileighTV) December 13, 2017

Kay said small projects like this make a big difference.

"It helps out with shopping, dining, strolling the downtown, being comfortable in our community," explained Kay. "Being comfortable to spend a long time here. With longer times mean more investment in our community."

Kay said crews have also added four new speaker sets downtown in the past few weeks.

Those speakers play music during the day.

That addition brings the total number of speakers in the city up to 28.

