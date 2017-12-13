AmazonSmile purchases donate to Sumter Humane Society

Purchases made through Amazon Smile donate 0.5% of each eligible purchase to the humane society. (Source: WALB)

An animal shelter has urged people to buy their gifts and help its animals at the same time. (Source: WALB)

This holiday shopping season, a south Georgia animal shelter has urged people to buy their gifts and help its animals at the same time.

Before Cyber Monday, the Sumter Humane Society put out a reminder on Facebook for people to do their typical shopping at amazon.com, but also choose their organization on AmazonSmile.

Sumter Humane Society Director Ruth Olson said purchases made through AmazonSmile donate 0.5% of each eligible purchase to the humane society.

According to Olson, all you have to do is sign up for AmazonSmile and choose Sumter Humane Society as the charity of your choice.

Olson said she doesn't know how much the holiday season has helped out just yet, but she hopes it'll be a boost in funds.

"We have to give two to three vaccinations before (animals) can leave, and we all know that's not cheap," said Olson. "So, that's what your money is supporting."

Olson said your prices don't go up when shopping through AmazonSmile, but the Sumter Humane Society does get some of the money.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!