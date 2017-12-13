Albany teen makes remarkable progress after head-on collision

Maddie Armona was left unconscious with brain injuries, fractures, and broken bones. (Source: Windy Armona)

Armona was involved in a fatal wreck on Liberty Expressway in February (Source: WALB)

Maddie Armona is making incredible progress after a fatal head on collision (Source: WALB)

One Albany teen is making the unthinkable happen.

Maddie Armona, 19, was severely injured in a head-on collision on Liberty Expressway in February.

But now, she's defying all odds and making remarkable progress after being in critical condition, with brain injuries and broken bones.

WALB News 10's Catherine Patterson met Maddie when Maddie was at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta back in May.

At that time, she wasn't speaking very much and needed help walking around.

But now, she's walking, and talking, and proving she's a living miracle.

MORE: Teen recovering from critical injuries after Albany wreck

Maddie said she's living proof that prayers do work.

"I think that from needing help to feed myself, to walk, and talk to how I am now, I've done really good," said Maddie.

And good is an understatement.

Her progress is nothing short of incredible.

In February, Maddie was injured after a head-on collision on Liberty Expressway.

The driver of the other car, Marteshia Green, was killed.

Maddie was left unconscious with brain injuries, fractures, and broken bones.

"We went to Shepherd Center," said Maddie's mother Windy Armona. "They were going to train us how to take care of her at home, unconscious. And she woke up that night."

And since then, Maddie has continued to shock people with her progress.

After months of therapy at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, she's walking without help.

And she's back home where she was greatly missed.

"I'm just so thankful and just proud of her," said Windy. "As she said, it's our motto, she's getting better every day. We're just proud of her for having such a positive disposition."

While Maddie still struggles with her memory, and pain in her leg and arm, she keeps smiling and knows that her progress is because of faith.

"So many people from all over, not even South Georgia, but I think all of the states have prayed for me and I just want to say, 'Thank y'all for praying for me and thank you if you are still praying for me.'"

Maddie is going to be going back to school in January.

She'll be taking online classes with ABAC.

And she's studying to become an occupational therapist, to help others just as her therapists helped her.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!