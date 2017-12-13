Help us 'Stuff the Truck' at Operation Santa Paws

WALB partnered with Bush Animal Clinic to "Stuff the Truck" with pet food and supplies. (Source: WALB)

It's the season of giving! And we can't forget about our furry friends.

WALB partnered with Bush Animal Clinic to "Stuff the Truck" with pet food and supplies.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can drop off donations at the clinic on Dawson Road.

They are looking for pet food, animal beds, and toys.

And all proceeds will go to benefit the Albany Humane Society.

