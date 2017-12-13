Donations pour in for Operation Santa Paws

WALB partnered with Bush Animal Clinic to "Stuff the Truck" with pet food and supplies. (Source: WALB)

It's the season of giving! And we can't forget about our furry friends.

WALB partnered with Bush Animal Clinic to "Stuff the Truck" with pet food and supplies.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, people dropped off donations at the clinic on Dawson Road.

Throughout the day, people stopped by with their donations, which totaled to around 1,000 pounds of food.

That's enough to feed the animals at the Albany Humane Society for two weeks.

If you weren't able to donate Wednesday and still want to, you can through the end of the week.

They are looking for pet food, animal beds, and toys.

Those can be dropped off at either the Albany Humane Society or the Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center.

