Crisp Regional Hospital to appeal approval of CON for Lee Co. Medical Center

Officials with the Crisp Regional Hospital announced Wednesday that they plan to appeal the Department of Community Health's approval of the proposed medical center's Certificate of Need.

This comes nearly a month after the DCH approved the CON.

From that day, there was a 30-day window for any party who wished to appeal the decision to file one.

That deadline is Friday.

Officials said in a release that the Board of Trustees plans to work with the leaders of LCMC to evaluate options that would reduce the disproportionate burden on Crisp Regional in serving uninsured patients in Crisp, Wilcox, Dooly, Worth and Turner Counties.

The release continued that if an agreement could be reached, the appeal could be withdrawn.

Lee County Commissioners issued this response:

